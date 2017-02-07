Judge ponders trial for man never prosecuted in '72 shooting
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo, Becky Cooper, left, the ex-wife of former Columbus police Officer Niki "Nick" Cooper, and their daughters Amy Cooper, middle, and Lori Cooper display a photo of Niki Cooper from his... The Army says it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed four-state project. The Army says it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed four-state project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 19
|12 min
|jonjedi
|46
|Radio Host Goes after George Soros Gives Soros ...
|26 min
|jonjedi
|17
|Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent...
|27 min
|jonjedi
|47
|America Held Hostage Day 18
|36 min
|jonjedi
|90
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|43 min
|jonjedi
|164
|Richard Hatch 1945 to 2017 battle star Galactica
|47 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|DeVos gets confirmation
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|35
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|132
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC