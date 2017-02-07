Judge ponders trial for man never prosecuted in '72 shooting

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo, Becky Cooper, left, the ex-wife of former Columbus police Officer Niki "Nick" Cooper, and their daughters Amy Cooper, middle, and Lori Cooper display a photo of Niki Cooper from his... The Army says it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed four-state project. COLUMBUS, Ohio - Prosecutors failed for 45 years to try the suspect in a 1972 shooting of an Ohio police officer, but that's not reason enough to drop the case now, a prosecutor argued Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.