Judge ponders trial for man never prosecuted in '72 shooting
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo, Becky Cooper, left, the ex-wife of former Columbus police Officer Niki "Nick" Cooper, and their daughters Amy Cooper, middle, and Lori Cooper display a photo of Niki Cooper from his... The Army says it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, clearing the way for completion of the disputed four-state project. COLUMBUS, Ohio - Prosecutors failed for 45 years to try the suspect in a 1972 shooting of an Ohio police officer, but that's not reason enough to drop the case now, a prosecutor argued Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wonder what it's like being a Liberal these days?
|10 min
|Duke for Mayor
|7
|Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent...
|17 min
|Duke for Mayor
|59
|America Held Hostage Day 20
|20 min
|Trouser Cough
|33
|Obama outted by whistle blower..
|22 min
|Seriouslady Blows
|3
|Hillary touching a pecker thread got deleted, lol
|25 min
|Duke for Mayor
|17
|Long toes women
|26 min
|Duke for Mayor
|6
|Have you ever been Mitch-Slapped?
|29 min
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|43 min
|Anecdote Annie
|174
|DeVos gets confirmation
|55 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|73
|America Held Hostage Day 18
|1 hr
|Reality
|118
|
|America Held Hostage Day 19
|2 hr
|Reality
|69
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|3 hr
|Seriouslady
|180
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC