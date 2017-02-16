Judge: Man can't be tried in forgotte...

Judge: Man can't be tried in forgotten '72 cop-shooting case

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A judge is refusing to let prosecutors try an 82-year-old man in the nonfatal shooting of an Ohio police officer almost 45 years ago.Defendant Charles Hays was indicted, but never prosecuted, as the case fell through the cracks.Columbus police officer Niki Cooper was hit in the left arm in March 1972 when he and his partner ... (more)

