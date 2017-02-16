Judge: Man can't be tried in forgotten '72 cop-shooting case
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A judge is refusing to let prosecutors try an 82-year-old man in the nonfatal shooting of an Ohio police officer almost 45 years ago.Defendant Charles Hays was indicted, but never prosecuted, as the case fell through the cracks.Columbus police officer Niki Cooper was hit in the left arm in March 1972 when he and his partner ... (more)
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|3 min
|jonjedi
|137
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|18 min
|Big Johnson
|140
|Liberal self-destruction
|19 min
|jonjedi
|20
|HB 58 - the cursive writing big step backward bill
|26 min
|BizzyBee
|72
|America Held Hostage Day 28
|26 min
|jonjedi
|40
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|36 min
|jonjedi
|24
|Republicans President Trump hurt their 2018 Ele...
|39 min
|Trump LIES
|1
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|47 min
|jonjedi
|61
|Fox News under Federal Investigation
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|25
|Missing OSU female founded shot dead
|1 hr
|Oliver Cantterberry
|143
|
