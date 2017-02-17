Joshua Smith was indicted on 29 total felony counts on Jan. 4, 2017 in Franklin County, including 27 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and 1 count of aggravated funding in drug trafficking. According to court records, a Columbus Division of Police detective began an investigation into a group of individuals who work as a group to traffic Oxycodone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.