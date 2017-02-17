Joshua Smith

Joshua Smith

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Joshua Smith was indicted on 29 total felony counts on Jan. 4, 2017 in Franklin County, including 27 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and 1 count of aggravated funding in drug trafficking. According to court records, a Columbus Division of Police detective began an investigation into a group of individuals who work as a group to traffic Oxycodone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Columbus doctor facing child porn charge pleads... 7 min coffee tea or me 14
Who is the Biggest Liar? 8 min Big Johnson 20
What is happening in Sweden? 9 min coffee tea or me 24
"HEIL, mein FÃ¼hrer!" 39 min BizzyBee 1
President Trump Rally 2017 Florida 48 min jonjedi 45
Dems Progress To A New Low 55 min jonjedi 215
Ford vs Chevy ... Father vs Son ... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC