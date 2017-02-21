JCPenny Announced Closures May Affect...

JCPenny Announced Closures May Affect Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

JCPenny made a huge announcement this week as they will be closing stores across the country. The company blamed " the growing threat of online retailers " as a major reason for its decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 30 min Pope Che Reagan C... 103
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 35 min Pope Che Reagan C... 256
America Held Hostage Day 37 39 min HAHAHA 4
Kate Stienlie 41 min HAHAHA 47
Hard-core biker gang 56 min Mitch 11
Who is the Biggest Liar? 1 hr HAHAHA 180
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 1 hr HAHAHA 277
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC