JCPenny Announced Closures May Affect Columbus
JCPenny made a huge announcement this week as they will be closing stores across the country. The company blamed " the growing threat of online retailers " as a major reason for its decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|30 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|103
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|35 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|256
|America Held Hostage Day 37
|39 min
|HAHAHA
|4
|Kate Stienlie
|41 min
|HAHAHA
|47
|Hard-core biker gang
|56 min
|Mitch
|11
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|1 hr
|HAHAHA
|180
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|1 hr
|HAHAHA
|277
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC