Is Kasich saying Trump is having his ...

Is Kasich saying Trump is having his "idiot cop" moment?

Yesterday

Folks in the national press corps likely didn't catch it, but after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, John Kasich appeared to liken the new president's early performance to his own "idiot cop" moments. The Ohio governor often has recounted how wife Karen gently chided him on how much his words matter because he's viewed as "the father of Ohio."

