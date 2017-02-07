Inmate death investigated
The Ohio prisons agency has launched an internal investigation after an inmate was strangled while riding in a transport van with other prisoners and guards inside. Authorities say the killing happened Feb. 1. Johnson's body was discovered after the van arrived at the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe following a trip to Columbus for inmate medical care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|3 min
|Reality
|146
|America Held Hostage Day 18
|6 min
|d pants
|99
|America Held Hostage Day 19
|6 min
|jonjedi
|57
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|12 min
|d pants
|213
|Got $6 million and a pond?
|25 min
|every troll here ...
|4
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|38 min
|jonjedi
|170
|devos confirmation makes immigrants americaÂ’s o...
|48 min
|jonjedi
|13
|DeVos gets confirmation
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|41
|Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent...
|3 hr
|Reality
|54
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC