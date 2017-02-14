Injured officer returns to streets

Injured officer returns to streets

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

It has been a long road back for Columbus police officer Michael Shannon, who joined the division 14 years ago, but has spent half of that time recovering from a gunshot wound. Tuesday afternoon, he will return to full duty after having been on restricted duty since being shot on duty in 2010, division officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 27 6 min USA 8
Where's Reality? 31 min USA 4
Dems Progress To A New Low 40 min USA 110
Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles 42 min USA 79
HB 58 - the cursive writing big step backward bill 43 min USA 36
Missing OSU female founded shot dead 1 hr Dustin 118
Attorney General Jeff Sessions 1 hr USA 52
America Held Hostage Day 26 1 hr USA 61
High Crimes and Misdemeanors 1 hr USA 61
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,876,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC