Injured officer returns to streets
It has been a long road back for Columbus police officer Michael Shannon, who joined the division 14 years ago, but has spent half of that time recovering from a gunshot wound. Tuesday afternoon, he will return to full duty after having been on restricted duty since being shot on duty in 2010, division officials said.
