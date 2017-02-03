HS shooting victim home again
The 16-year-old victim of an Ohio school shooting has returned home after several days in the hospital in Columbus as a court case continues against the suspect. Ryan Cole, the father of victim Logan Cole, said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that Logan was home.
