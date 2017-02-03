HS shooting victim home again

HS shooting victim home again

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

The 16-year-old victim of an Ohio school shooting has returned home after several days in the hospital in Columbus as a court case continues against the suspect. Ryan Cole, the father of victim Logan Cole, said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that Logan was home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered 5 min Reality 67
Ronald Reagan birthday 33 min Big Johnson 2
America Held Hostage Day 18 2 hr d pants 13
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 2 hr Let Freedom Ring 72
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 2 hr d pants 166
Bernie Sanders and new house 2 hr Let Freedom Ring 7
News Docs Rate Docs: Best OBGYN Revealed | WBNS-10TV... (Jul '10) 4 hr pailrider 28
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 19 hr The G 106
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC