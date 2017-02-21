Hot Chicken Takeover Coming to Easton

Hot Chicken Takeover Coming to Easton

21 hrs ago

Easton is turning up the heat announcing that Hot Chicken Takeover will be coming very soon! This will be the third location of this popular Columbus restaurant. HCT's new Easton new address will be 4198 Worth Avenue located in the Easton Gateway area adjacent to REI.

