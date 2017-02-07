Hospitals are urged to look for signs of infant abuse
Ohio's children's hospitals are asking physicians at adult, community hospitals to pay closer attention to minor injuries that could indicate child abuse among babies. The Ohio Children's Hospital Association, through its Timely Recognition of Abusive Injuries Collaborative, is reaching out to 18 regional hospitals to share newly developed protocols to follow if injuries in children younger than 6 months are seen in emergency departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elimination of Election Commission....Wait...Wh...
|3 min
|BIzzyBee
|1
|Radio Host Goes after George Soros Gives Soros ...
|6 min
|Reality
|18
|devos confirmation makes immigrants americaÂ’s o...
|10 min
|Reality
|11
|America Held Hostage Day 19
|11 min
|Reality
|50
|More Dem lies...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|6
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|165
|America Held Hostage Day Twenty (20)
|1 hr
|every troll here ...
|1
|America Held Hostage Day 18
|1 hr
|KomradKlink
|93
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|2 hr
|d pants
|134
|DeVos gets confirmation
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|37
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC