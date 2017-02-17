High school students can sign up for free college classes
High school students can take free college courses and earn credit through Ohio's College Credit Plus program, will begin its third academic year in August. Interested students must declare their intent to participate by April 1. The state pays for the classes, with tuition rates negotiated with colleges.
