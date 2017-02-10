High-rise apartments, restaurants, hotels envisioned on vacant land near COSI Posted at
Two 30-story residential towers with sweeping views of the Downtown skyline are among the new buildings envisioned for long-vacant lots west of COSI. A new city street lined with restaurants and shops and a boutique hotel or two also are planned for the 21 acres on what's now called the Scioto Peninsula.
