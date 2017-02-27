Hampton by Hilton Expands in Americaa s Heartland

Beyond economic drivers in heavy industry, agriculture, and growing financial and education sectors, the region also offers some of the country's best kept secrets and natural attractions. The new Midwest hotels - Hampton Inn & Suites Ashland , Hampton Inn and Suites Columbus Scioto Downs , Hampton Inn & Suites Alliance and Hampton Inn & Suites West Lafayette in Indiana - offer business and leisure travelers high-quality accommodations in accessible locations and friendly service that Hampton by Hilton is known for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.