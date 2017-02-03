'Green card' holders advised to seek ...

'Green card' holders advised to seek citizenship as soon as eligible

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

As of 2014, an estimated 13 million “green card” holders were living, working and going to school legally in the United States. Through September, more than 1,500 immigrants in Columbus had applied for green cards in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered 26 min Let Freedom Ring 66
America Held Hostage Day 18 1 hr d pants 13
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 1 hr Let Freedom Ring 72
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 1 hr d pants 166
Bernie Sanders and new house 1 hr Let Freedom Ring 7
News Docs Rate Docs: Best OBGYN Revealed | WBNS-10TV... (Jul '10) 2 hr pailrider 28
Donald Trump Is The Billy Jack Of Presidents 6 hr jonjedi 5
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 17 hr The G 106
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC