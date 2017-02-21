Grand opening held for renovated YWCA Downtown
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 11 hrs ago, titled Grand opening held for renovated YWCA Downtown. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Community members gathered Wednesday evening to celebrate the YWCA's $25 million renovation, an undertaking its leaders say was important in order to carry on its mission helping Rogers and other central Ohio women. Five women founded Columbus' YWCA in 1886, offering shelter to 25 young women in a 12-room house.
#1 5 hrs ago
Eat at the Y.
