Gahanna man identified as fatal crash...

Gahanna man identified as fatal crash victim

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police on Monday identified a man who died early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash on East Livingston Avenue near Bexley. Yasid Mohamed, 30, who lived in Gahanna, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police and fire paramedics arrived after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 4 min Duke for Mayor 214
WV Amendment Would Make Bible Official State Book 6 min Duke for Mayor 2
Dems Progress To A New Low 9 min d pants 229
Canada Needs To Build A Wall... 9 min every troll here ... 1
President Trump Rally 2017 Florida 14 min Duke for Mayor 82
What is happening in Sweden? 17 min Duke for Mayor 74
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 18 min d pants 132
High Crimes and Misdemeanors 20 min Duke for Mayor 81
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC