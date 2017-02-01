Future History Maker: Alissa Henry

Future History Maker: Alissa Henry

Alissa Henry is a feature reporter for Good Day Columbus on ABC 6 and FOX 28, the CW Star on CW Columbus and a lifestyle correspondent on Fox 28's Good Day Marketplace. Born and raised right here in Columbus, Alissa feels privileged to be working in her hometown at her favorite TV station.

