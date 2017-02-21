Former school aide gets 60 days, probation for fondling girls
There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 14 hrs ago, titled Former school aide gets 60 days, probation for fondling girls. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
A Columbus man who admitted that he fondled two girls while working as an after-school aide at a North Side private school was placed on probation Wednesday for five years. In addition to probation, which was recommended by prosecuting and defense attorneys, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Colleen O'Donnell ordered Holden-Turner to spend 60 days in jail.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
This guy should be president of the United States. Why are they locking him up?
|
#2 4 hrs ago
They just did the President of Color thing... with poor results.
|
