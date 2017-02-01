Former NASA head concerned about clim...

Former NASA head concerned about climate data efforts under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95. Former NASA administrator Charles Bolden Jr., who stepped down Jan. 20 after eight years at the helm of the space flight and aeronautics agency, said in an interview he's concerned President Trump's administration may hinder some of the agency's key scientific efforts, including collecting climate data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 6 min jonjedi 25
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 13 min jonjedi 52
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 17 min jonjedi 146
Today was SNAP DAY at the East Broad Street Meijer 19 min every troll here ... 1
Trump botched SEAL raid 22 min Jose 2
Trump backs down on promis to lower meds from b... 47 min Propecia Causes I... 8
Why I support Donald Trump 48 min You Are Fired 86
Libs blocked by Canada, excludes those who cann... 5 hr jonjedi 79
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 19 hr They cannot kill ... 101
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC