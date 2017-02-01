Former NASA head concerned about climate data efforts under Trump

Former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95. Former NASA administrator Charles Bolden Jr., who stepped down Jan. 20 after eight years at the helm of the space flight and aeronautics agency, said in an interview he's concerned President Trump's administration may hinder some of the agency's key scientific efforts, including collecting climate data.

