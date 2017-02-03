Florinne M. Mallernee

Florinne M. Mallernee, 79 of Cadiz, died Friday, February 03, 2017 at Altercare of Alliance. She was born February 19, 1937 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of the late Benjamin Frank and Priscilla DeCorte Palumbo.

