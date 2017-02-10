There are on the Reuters story from 6 hrs ago, titled Few transgender teens opt for fertility preservation. In it, Reuters reports that:

Just a fraction of transgender adolescents who are counseled about infertility risks associated with their treatment will opt to bank their sperm or eggs, new research shows. "More research needs to be done to understand parenthood goals and barriers to fertility-preservation utilization specific to this transgender population," said lead author Dr. Leena Nahata, of Nationwide Children's Hospital and The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.

