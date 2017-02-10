Few transgender teens opt for fertility preservation
There are 3 comments on the Reuters story from 6 hrs ago, titled Few transgender teens opt for fertility preservation. In it, Reuters reports that:
Just a fraction of transgender adolescents who are counseled about infertility risks associated with their treatment will opt to bank their sperm or eggs, new research shows. "More research needs to be done to understand parenthood goals and barriers to fertility-preservation utilization specific to this transgender population," said lead author Dr. Leena Nahata, of Nationwide Children's Hospital and The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
These defectives are chlorine-ing their own gene pool, which is a good thing.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
draino works better
|
#3 4 hrs ago
We sure.dom't need more freaks
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 21
|1 hr
|Trouser Cough
|43
|Hypocrisy
|1 hr
|Hadouken
|13
|Unreviewable
|1 hr
|Hadouken
|53
|Obama outted by whistle blower..
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|21
|Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|84
|America Held Hostage Day 22, I believe
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|24
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|2 hr
|Reality Speaks
|66
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|4 hr
|Reality Speaks
|276
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|108
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC