Few transgender teens opt for fertili...

Few transgender teens opt for fertility preservation

There are 3 comments on the Reuters story from 6 hrs ago, titled Few transgender teens opt for fertility preservation. In it, Reuters reports that:

Just a fraction of transgender adolescents who are counseled about infertility risks associated with their treatment will opt to bank their sperm or eggs, new research shows. "More research needs to be done to understand parenthood goals and barriers to fertility-preservation utilization specific to this transgender population," said lead author Dr. Leena Nahata, of Nationwide Children's Hospital and The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 4 hrs ago
These defectives are chlorine-ing their own gene pool, which is a good thing.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reality Speaks

Columbus, OH

#2 4 hrs ago
every troll here but you wrote:
These defectives are chlorine-ing their own gene pool, which is a good thing.
draino works better

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Hobbit

Brook Park, OH

#3 4 hrs ago
We sure.dom't need more freaks

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 21 1 hr Trouser Cough 43
Hypocrisy 1 hr Hadouken 13
Unreviewable 1 hr Hadouken 53
Obama outted by whistle blower.. 2 hr jonjedi 21
Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America 2 hr jonjedi 84
America Held Hostage Day 22, I believe 2 hr jonjedi 24
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 2 hr Reality Speaks 66
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 4 hr Reality Speaks 276
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 11 hr They cannot kill ... 108
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC