FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Portman campaign

There are 6 comments on the WDTN-TV Dayton story from 18 hrs ago, titled FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Portman campaign.

An Idaho judge has ordered a 19-year-old man not to have sex with anyone before he marries as part of his sentencing for statutory rape of a COLUMBUS - As Democrats in the U.S. Senate spoke for hours in opposition to President Trump's pick for Secretary of Education, two dozen protesters gathered outside Senator Rob Portman's office in downtown Columbus. Betsy DeVos will be up for a confirmation vote in the Senate Tuesday , and protesters said they believe she is unqualified.

Zoe Regen

“Zuzu's Petals”

Since: Sep 10

6,073

Bedford Falls

#1 12 hrs ago
Who cares?

Judged:

1

1

1

Duke for Mayor

New Philadelphia, OH

#2 5 hrs ago
Zoe Regen wrote:
Who cares?
A lot of people. People with intelligence.

woof

Judged:

2

1

1

Reality

Columbus, OH

#3 5 hrs ago
Duke for Mayor wrote:
<quoted text>

A lot of people. People with intelligence.

woof
it does not matter, and what you describe as intelligence has been proven a mental deficiency.

your lot of people are powerless to do a thing.

help jedi loser start his war.....that will be fun.

Judged:

1

1

1

Sprinkles3601

Copenhagen, Denmark

#4 5 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#5 4 hrs ago
Those protestors in from of Portman's office must not have jobs. Cancel their Snap cards.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reality

Columbus, OH

#6 4 hrs ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
Those protestors in from of Portman's office must not have jobs. Cancel their Snap cards.
pepper spray cannons, and then rubber bullet hail storm

that ends the paid protestors riot.
