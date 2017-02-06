FEC reports show DeVos family gave $51K to Portman campaign
COLUMBUS - As Democrats in the U.S. Senate spoke for hours in opposition to President Trump's pick for Secretary of Education, two dozen protesters gathered outside Senator Rob Portman's office in downtown Columbus. Betsy DeVos will be up for a confirmation vote in the Senate Tuesday , and protesters said they believe she is unqualified.
|
“Zuzu's Petals”
Since: Sep 10
6,073
Bedford Falls
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Who cares?
|
#2 5 hrs ago
A lot of people. People with intelligence.
woof
|
#3 5 hrs ago
it does not matter, and what you describe as intelligence has been proven a mental deficiency.
your lot of people are powerless to do a thing.
help jedi loser start his war.....that will be fun.
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
#4 5 hrs ago
|
#5 4 hrs ago
Those protestors in from of Portman's office must not have jobs. Cancel their Snap cards.
|
#6 4 hrs ago
pepper spray cannons, and then rubber bullet hail storm
that ends the paid protestors riot.
|
|
