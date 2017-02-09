Family vigil for teen burned in mobile home blaze
A Warren Township family continued to stick close to the bedside of 17-year-old Austin Wittekind Thursday, two days after the teen was seriously burned in a fire that destroyed his home. Austin suffered burns to his face, hands, arms and back when he tried to save his pets during the blaze at 1485 Hanna Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unreviewable
|32 min
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|America Held Hostage Day 22
|38 min
|Atlanta Attack
|5
|Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America
|57 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|72
|DeVos gets confirmation
|1 hr
|Afrikan American
|98
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Yes he did
|61
|Ohio Auditor Dave Yost discusses a new fiscal t...
|1 hr
|HOLLYWeeD
|2
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|37
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|2 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|264
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC