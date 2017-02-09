Family vigil for teen burned in mobil...

Family vigil for teen burned in mobile home blaze

11 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

A Warren Township family continued to stick close to the bedside of 17-year-old Austin Wittekind Thursday, two days after the teen was seriously burned in a fire that destroyed his home. Austin suffered burns to his face, hands, arms and back when he tried to save his pets during the blaze at 1485 Hanna Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

