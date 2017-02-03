Family of officer shot seeks trial of suspect 44 years later
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo, Becky Cooper, left, the ex-wife of former Columbus police Officer Niki "Nick" Cooper, and their daughters Amy Cooper, middle, and Lori Cooper display a photo of Niki Cooper from his days on the Columbus, Ohio, police force, in Columbus, Ohio. Niki Cooper was shot in 1972 while interrupting a burglary and never regained full use of his left arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|5 min
|jonjedi
|172
|Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered
|19 min
|Dumpf is insane
|71
|Trump and his agenda to benefit his businesses.
|20 min
|Dumpf is insane
|3
|America Held Hostage Day 18
|25 min
|Dumpf is insane
|26
|Trump: American Psycho
|27 min
|he is insane
|3
|Bernie Sanders and new house
|33 min
|jonjedi
|9
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|38 min
|jonjedi
|76
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|23 hr
|The G
|106
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC