Employee pistol-whipped in robbery at Popeyes on East Side
An employee was treated for injuries from a pistol-whipping following an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a Popeyes chicken restaurant on the East Side, Columbus police said. At about 9:05 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 3559 E. Broad St. in Eastmoor with a handgun, ordered all the employees into the office and demanded money, police said.
