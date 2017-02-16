Education Insider: Some yet to be punished for data-rigging
There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Wednesday, titled Education Insider: Some yet to be punished for data-rigging. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Will the state Department of Education ever discipline dozens of Columbus City Schools principals and other administrators who participated in the district's data scandal? "A lot of them are waiting to hear what's going on," said Ken Baker, the executive director of the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators. "We've been at this long enough that some of the licenses are starting to come back up for renewal."
#1 14 hrs ago
If you are a Democrat laws don't apply to you
#2 9 hrs ago
Especially in the dhimmicrat re pube lick of Colemanistan.
