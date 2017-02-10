DuPont to pay $670 million to settle ...

DuPont to pay $670 million to settle C8 lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

DuPont and its spinoff company Chemours will pay $670 million to settle a decades-old battle over C8, a chemical it used to make Teflon, and which has been linked to a host of health problems including cancer. The settlement announced Monday affects more than 3,500 personal-injury claims by residents in Ohio and West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dems Progress To A New Low 4 min Male 56
America Held Hostage Day 25 5 min every troll here ... 1
America Held Hostage Day 25 11 min jonjedi 43
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... 32 min Big Johnson 61
Missing OSU female founded shot dead 33 min jonjedi 80
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 36 min jonjedi 89
America Held Hostage Day 24 41 min Reality 45
9th CIRCUS 1 hr Reality 46
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC