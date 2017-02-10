DuPont to pay $670 million to settle C8 lawsuits
DuPont and its spinoff company Chemours will pay $670 million to settle a decades-old battle over C8, a chemical it used to make Teflon, and which has been linked to a host of health problems including cancer. The settlement announced Monday affects more than 3,500 personal-injury claims by residents in Ohio and West Virginia.
