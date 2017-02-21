Dublina s Bridge Park aims to lure yo...

Dublina s Bridge Park aims to lure young workers, offer option for a empty nestersa

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Dublin has been the model central Ohio suburb for decades, dotted with large homes that are set back behind sprawling lawns in quiet residential neighborhoods. With the new Bridge Park development, an under-construction project offering offices, retail and residences at Route 161 and Riverside Drive, it's becoming a model again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Paxton is Dead 57 min They cannot kill ... 4
Donald Trump and the News 1 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 23
Kate Stienlie 1 hr They cannot kill ... 48
Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls.. 2 hr They cannot kill ... 12
anyone in Colombus wanna hang out with single f... 2 hr thanks head of time 3
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 3 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 109
Hard-core biker gang 4 hr every troll here ... 12
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 5 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 256
Who is the Biggest Liar? 5 hr HAHAHA 180
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC