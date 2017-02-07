Drug company to lay off 28 workers in...

Drug company to lay off 28 workers in Columbus

5 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

German drug company Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals will lay off 28 workers at its distribution center at 700 Manor Park Drive in Columbus on July 3, according to a notice filed with the state. The layoff is tied to last year's sale of its consumer health care and generic-drug businesses.

