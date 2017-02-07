Drug company to lay off 28 workers in Columbus
German drug company Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals will lay off 28 workers at its distribution center at 700 Manor Park Drive in Columbus on July 3, according to a notice filed with the state. The layoff is tied to last year's sale of its consumer health care and generic-drug businesses.
