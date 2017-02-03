Downtown parking on agenda

Downtown parking on agenda

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Meters along Sandusky Street, a circulator bus route and a valet service may be considered as some of the ways to alleviate a perceived parking shortage in downtown Delaware.The perception that there's lack of parking spaces is driven when the downtown core, or six blocks of Sandusky Street, reaches its peak during lunch and dinner hours on Fridays ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 8 min Waikiki slashers 65
America Held Hostage Day 18 43 min jonjedi 9
Bernie Sanders and new house 2 hr jonjedi 5
Donald Trump Is The Billy Jack Of Presidents 2 hr jonjedi 5
America Held Hostage Day 17 2 hr Hadouken 13
Rest In Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin 3 hr blagg hizzrie mumf 16
Obama's Botched Seal Raid 4 hr jonjedi 20
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 13 hr The G 106
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC