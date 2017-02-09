Diverted Columbus flight OK'd to leave St. Louis for Phoenix
Authorities found "no credible security threat" aboard a Columbus flight diverted today to St. Louis and allowed it to continue to Phoenix, its original destination, according to a statement on the St. Louis airport's blog. The 188 passengers and crew were taken from the plane when it landed in St. Louis this morning while law enforcement conducted a security sweep of American Airlines flight 534, which left John Glenn Columbus International Airport at 7:09 a.m. today.
|
