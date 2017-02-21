Dispute over loud music led to fatal ...

Dispute over loud music led to fatal shooting, victima s wife says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Lonnie L. Lambert was tired of the trash being tossed in his yard and the loud music constantly coming from the house across the street on Lilley Avenue in the South Side. Lillard said she ran over to help her husband and she got struck by a bullet in her upper right thigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 2 min Male 221
High Crimes and Misdemeanors 4 min BizzyBee 144
Deconstruction of the Administrative State 4 min Duke for Mayor 1
Mo Madness in Da Whitehaus 19 min Furious BB 2
Dear Oliver - a letter to Evangelicals 49 min BizzyBee 12
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 1 hr Duke for Mayor 267
Kate Stienlie 1 hr Duke for Mayor 38
Who is the Biggest Liar? 3 hr Let Freedom Ring 131
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 6 hr BizzyBee 60
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC