Discovery of man's body ends mother's...

Discovery of man's body ends mother's search

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Susan Stover's months-long search for her son ended last week when his body was found on the South Side. She had posted hundreds of fliers with photos of 37-year-old Matthew Parsley, seeking information that would explain why he disappeared in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 4 min d pants 52
News Ohio Republican and Democratic Chairs Look Ahea... 14 min They cannot kill ... 2
Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room... 18 min Channel 4 15
America Held Hostage Day 17 52 min BIzzyBee 4
Why are liberals failures? 1 hr every troll here ... 5
Reasons Prez duhRump goes "Bwaaahh" in the Night 2 hr every troll here ... 4
USA Bacon Reserves At Lowest Level Since 1957 2 hr every troll here ... 5
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 11 hr GabriEl 104
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC