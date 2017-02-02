Debra Shiveley Welch's Novel Nominated for Global eBook Award
In a review for Circle of Time, the newest release by Debra Shiveley Welch, an award winning author, Readers' Favorite reviewer Lex Allen states, "Five stars are not enough for Debra Shiveley Welch's Circle of Time. An accident in the Bermuda Triangle throws Bridget Littleton through time.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Obama Day 15
|10 min
|George
|2
|Bill allows booze-infused ice cream
|17 min
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|U.S. Capitol Police probing House Dems
|31 min
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Someone took a dump in one of the dressing room...
|53 min
|Question
|8
|Schumer diagnosed with Pseudobulbar Affect
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|3
|Democrats To Lose Midterm Elections
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Little boy learns about God
|3 hr
|BIZZY BEE
|1
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|4 hr
|BizzyBee
|81
|Today was SNAP DAY at the East Broad Street Meijer
|6 hr
|shut up
|37
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|6 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|159
|
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|7 hr
|Male
|50
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|103
