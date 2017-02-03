Deborah Lawrence joins the OHHA Team ...

Deborah Lawrence joins the OHHA Team as senior accountant

Deborah Lawrence joins the OHHA Team as senior accountant Friday, February 03, 2017 - by Regina Mayhugh, for the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association OHHA Executive Director, Renee Mancino, commented, "We are thrilled to add Deborah to the team, she has a diverse background, excellent accounting experience and skills with time spent at Penn Gaming's Hollywood Casino Columbus, she is a welcome addition to the Association and the Racing side of the gaming industry." awrence will have the primary responsibility for the association's financial transactions and creating financial reports from that information.

