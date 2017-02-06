Deadly debt collection

Deadly debt collection

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Columbus police say a man trying to collect on a Super Bowl bet became the victim of a murder Monday morning. Martell Stewart, 25, went to Canonby Place around 9:47 a.m. Monday, where he was apparently meeting someone to collect on a debt, possibly related to the Super Bowl, homicide unit Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bernie Sanders and new house 6 min Pope Che Reagan C... 29
Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu... 17 min jonjedi 101
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 21 min jonjedi 135
Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent... 21 min Seriouslady 22
Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered 28 min Pope Che Reagan C... 101
What's happening in the White House when Trump ... 29 min jonjedi 17
America Held Hostage Day 19 32 min MarkJ- 11
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 44 min Reality 102
America Held Hostage Day 18 2 hr Reality 64
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Sun The G 106
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC