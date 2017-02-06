Deadly debt collection
Columbus police say a man trying to collect on a Super Bowl bet became the victim of a murder Monday morning. Martell Stewart, 25, went to Canonby Place around 9:47 a.m. Monday, where he was apparently meeting someone to collect on a debt, possibly related to the Super Bowl, homicide unit Sgt.
|
