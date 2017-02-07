CSU president honored in Columbus -
Central State University President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond was recently honored by the Ohio House of Representatives for her work at the university. Joining Representatives Rick Perales of the 73rd District, and Bill Dean of the 74th District were members of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus in presenting resolutions lauding the accomplishments of Jackson-Hammond and the university for its 130 years of existence.
