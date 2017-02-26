Court Documents: Columbus, Ohio police officer paid for sex three different times
Officer Randall Mayhew is charged with three counts of prostitution, three counts of soliciting and one count of dereliction of duty, according to Columbus Police Sgt. Richard Weiner.
