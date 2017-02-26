Court Documents: Columbus, Ohio polic...

Court Documents: Columbus, Ohio police officer paid for sex three different times

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Officer Randall Mayhew is charged with three counts of prostitution, three counts of soliciting and one count of dereliction of duty, according to Columbus Police Sgt. Richard Weiner.

