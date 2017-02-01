Condemned Ohio killer of 2 asks parol...

Condemned Ohio killer of 2 asks parole board for mercy

This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Gary Otte, convicted of shooting two people to death in back-to-back robberies in February 1992. Ohio Parole Board members are scheduled to discuss Otte's request to spare his life during a Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, hearing, six weeks before his scheduled March 15, 2017, execution.

