Condemned Ohio killer of 2 asks parole board for mercy
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Gary Otte, convicted of shooting two people to death in back-to-back robberies in February 1992. Ohio Parole Board members are scheduled to discuss Otte's request to spare his life during a Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, hearing, six weeks before his scheduled March 15, 2017, execution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's Botched Seal Raid
|46 min
|jonjedi
|4
|America Held Hostage Day 15
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|2
|No Free Speech in Berkley
|2 hr
|MarkJ-
|10
|Another piece of stupidity from President I Don...
|2 hr
|saggiN
|2
|America Held Hostage Day 14
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|18
|Today was SNAP DAY at the East Broad Street Meijer
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|21
|Obama's Fault/Obama Riots
|3 hr
|saggiN
|2
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|3 hr
|Jdr187
|102
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|29
|Libs blocked by Canada, excludes those who cann...
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|84
|
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|148
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|54
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC