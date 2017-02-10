Columbus woman's car hits barrier; ch...

Columbus woman's car hits barrier; child killed

A Columbus boy was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in northwestern Ohio, according to the State Highway Patrol. Brittney Jackson, 28, of Columbus, was driving north on Interstate 75 around 4:15 a.m. when her car went off the left side of the road and hit the concrete median wall.

