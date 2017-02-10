Columbus woman's car hits barrier; child killed
A Columbus boy was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in northwestern Ohio, according to the State Highway Patrol. Brittney Jackson, 28, of Columbus, was driving north on Interstate 75 around 4:15 a.m. when her car went off the left side of the road and hit the concrete median wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unreviewable
|4 min
|jonjedi
|80
|Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America
|16 min
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|96
|Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles
|28 min
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|20
|9th CIRCUS
|42 min
|Duke for Mayor
|7
|Have you ever been Mitch-Slapped?
|43 min
|Duke for Mayor
|10
|A determined and organized resistance.
|45 min
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|America Held Hostage Day 23
|45 min
|MarkJ-
|36
|Missing OSU female founded shot dead
|2 hr
|coffee tea or me
|35
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC