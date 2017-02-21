Columbus woman in weekend crash has died

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Krystal Odom, 51, of Rosethorne Avenue, was driving her car eastbound in the 800 block of West Broad Street when she veered off and struck the corner on Souder Avenue at 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Columbus Police said. Accident Investigation Unit detectives don't know what caused her to drive off the road.

