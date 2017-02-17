Columbus' summer police blitz to be extended year-round
Columbus' community-safety initiative that blitzes high-crime neighborhoods with police officers during the summer will be extended to a year-round plan. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther will announce changes to the initiative during his State of the City address at the city's police academy on Thursday.
