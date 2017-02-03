Columbus showcase to feature Ohio city's notable boxers
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio's capital city is celebrating its boxing history with a showcase where fans can meet and greet some of the local legends of the sport.The Feb. 18 event is hosted by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.
