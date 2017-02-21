Columbus sets record for 60-degree days in January and February Updated at
Columbus logged its 12th 60-degree day Tuesday, breaking its record for the most 60-degree days during January and February, according to the National Weather Service. If you've been taking these warm winter days for granted, the new record is a reminder that this many warm, sunny days this early in the year don't come around very often. When Columbus set its previous record of 11 60-degree days in January and February, Benjamin Harrison was president, a gallon of milk was 14 cents and the Ohio State Buckeyes had yet to play their first football game.
