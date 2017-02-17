Columbus schools to comply with mandated job evaluations for employees

A year and a half ago, Columbus City Schools failed to give legally required job evaluations to dozens of administrators, forcing the school board to extend new contracts to 56 high-ranking employees with no official record of how they were performing. One of those who may have benefited was John Stanford, second-in-command under former Superintendent Gene Harris, who appeared to be on his way out in 2015 until his contract was automatically renewed.

