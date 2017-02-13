Columbus schools left out of Easton tax-break deal
Columbus city officials are calling a 100 percent tax abatement on new residential construction in and around the thriving Easton Town Center a boon for the city that channels some development money to the struggling Linden neighborhood. But left out of the celebration is Columbus City Schools, which could lose tens of millions of dollars in future tax-revenue growth.
