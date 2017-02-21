Columbus school officials to meet quarterly with city over tax breaks
With 10-year, 100 percent property tax abatements for Easton on new apartment units now a campaign issue in Columbus school board races, the city of Columbus has proposed quarterly meetings with district officials to keep them abreast of new developments, including any new tax-break offers, the board learned Tuesday. The meetings would provide the district information "about development issues including abatement," Columbus Development Director Steve Schoeny said in an email Friday to district lobbyist Erik Roush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|2 min
|UTrashy
|92
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|11 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|164
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|18 min
|jonjedi
|99
|What is happening in Sweden?
|32 min
|They cannot kill ...
|89
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|243
|Nutty Leftists In Action
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Out of the mouth of babes!
|2 hr
|UTrashy
|4
|President Trump Rally 2017 Florida
|10 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|104
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC