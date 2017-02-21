Columbus school officials to meet qua...

Columbus school officials to meet quarterly with city over tax breaks

14 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

With 10-year, 100 percent property tax abatements for Easton on new apartment units now a campaign issue in Columbus school board races, the city of Columbus has proposed quarterly meetings with district officials to keep them abreast of new developments, including any new tax-break offers, the board learned Tuesday. The meetings would provide the district information "about development issues including abatement," Columbus Development Director Steve Schoeny said in an email Friday to district lobbyist Erik Roush.

