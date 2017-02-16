Columbus police release names of officers who shot at stabbing suspect

Columbus Police have released the names of an officer and a detective who shot at Mike Morris several times Tuesday night after police say he stabbed two people and then turned the knife on them hours later. Officer Benjamin Leppla, an 11 year veteran, and Detective Jean Byrne, a 22 year veteran, fired several shots at Morris outside his house in the 400 block of South Powell Avenue Tuesday night.

