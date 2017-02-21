There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 11 hrs ago, titled Columbus police officer charged with paying three women for sex. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

A Columbus police officer faces criminal charges after three women came forward saying he paid them to perform sex acts. Officer Randy Mayhew, 45, who has been with Columbus Division of Police for 17 years, has been charged with three counts of engaging in prostitution, three counts of solicitation and one count of dereliction of duty.

